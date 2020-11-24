Shannon Sharpe Questions Mike McCarthy’s Watermelon Stunt

Mike McCarthy’s smashing watermelons tactic may have worked, but Shannon Sharpe clearly doesn’t like the Dallas Cowboys’ coach’s stunt.

On Saturday night, McCarthy decided to emphasize his objectives for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings by channeling his inner Gallagher, using a sledgehammer to destroy watermelons with different goals written on them. Reportedly, the players ate it up, with defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence personally destroying a watermelon with Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook’s picture on it.

However, even if the Cowboys seemed to take to McCarthy’s unusual motivational ploy, Sharpe argued on Undisputed today that it was offensive.

“Hell no, I don’t think it’s fun,” Sharpe said. “Listen, dear white America, anytime you have Black people in your presence, watermelon has a negative connotation. Let it go. Let it go. Things that were acceptable many many years ago, even though it wasn’t acceptable, it was tolerated, is unacceptable [now] and will not be tolerated.

“Black players, if you need somebody, a white man smashing watermelons to get you motivated, you’re in the wrong line of business. It’s not funny. It’s not cute.”

Shannon Sharpe on How Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy smashing watermelons with a sledgehammer to motivate his players is racist pic.twitter.com/uvNaHCCG75 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 24, 2020

Now, there are several negative connotations related to Black Americans and watermelon, but we’re struggling to see how they apply in this scenario.

It would be interesting to hear if any Dallas players feel the same way as Sharpe, considering the team seemed to like what McCarthy did.