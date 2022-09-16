Shannon Sharpe Reveals How Cowboys Can Beat Bengals

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe speaks onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

The Dallas Cowboys will go to battle against the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday without star quarterback Dak Prescott. He underwent thumb surgery earlier this week.

Although the Cowboys are underdogs at home this weekend, Fox Sports' Shannon Sharpe believes there's a path to victory for Mike McCarthy's squad.

"Micah Parsons should come out of this game Defensive Player of the Week. He should have 3.5 sacks - probably about four [quarterback] hits and two tackles for losses," Sharpe said on Undisputed. "Cooper Rush, turn around and hand the ball to Zeke 20 times. Zeke go get them 90 to 105 yards, and you'll win this game."

All that being said, Sharpe is still picking the Bengals to win this game on Sunday.

The Cowboys should play inspired football this weekend, especially with Prescott out due to injury. That might not be enough to get a win over a Bengals team that's coming off a heartbreaking loss.

Last week, the Bengals were an extra point away from pulling off a thrilling comeback against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kickoff for the Bengals-Cowboys game is at 4:25 p.m. ET.