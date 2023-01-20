Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: NFL player Shannon Sharpe attends the 8th Annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

During this Friday's episode of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe unveiled his prediction for the Cowboys-49ers game set for this Sunday.

Sharpe has the 49ers winning 23-20 and punching their ticket to the NFC Championship Game.

While both sides are pretty even, Sharpe gives the 49ers' skill position players could be the difference. That group features Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and

"I think both teams have very good offenses and very good defenses," Sharpe said. "I'll give the slight edge to Dak at the quarterback position. I don't think he'll play as well on Sunday as he did on Monday night. And I think the 49ers' skill position players are better."

The Cowboys looked dominant against the Buccaneers on Monday night, as Dak Prescott had arguably the best performance of his career.

As for the 49ers, they pulled away from the Seahawks in the second half to advance to the NFC Divisional Round.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.