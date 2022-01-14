Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Cowboys-49ers Game

There’s nobody at FOX Sports who loves seeing the Dallas Cowboys lose quite as much as Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe. Especially during the playoffs.

On Friday’s episode of Undisputed, Sharpe gave his score prediction to co-host and diehard Cowboys fan Skip Bayless. Sharpe predicts that the San Francisco 49ers will get a 27-26 victory at AT&T Stadium.

“You’re going to be disappointed on Monday, Skip Bayless,” Sharpe said. “And Kyle Shanahan is going to make sure of that. I expect the 49ers to be able to run the football. Niners win 27-26.”

Sharpe said that he believes the 49ers rushing attack and pass rush will help carry the 49ers to victory. He also pledged to have “something special” for Bayless on Monday if and when the Cowboys lose.

.@ShannonSharpe on the Cowboys and 49ers playoff matchup: "You're going to be disappointed on Monday, Skip Bayless. And Kyle Shanahan is going to make sure of that. I expect the 49ers to be able to run the football. Niners win 27-26." pic.twitter.com/nJMl5u3Zvu — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 14, 2022

The Cowboys-49ers game certainly ranks among the toughest games to predict. Sports books have the Cowboys as a three-point favorite over the 49ers in that game – the smallest spread of any game this weekend.

It’s been over 25 years since the Cowboys and 49ers last faced off in a postseason game. That was the 1994 NFC Championship Game that preceded the Niners’ last Super Bowl win, with Steve Young and Jerry Rice leading the charge. The Cowboys would win their most recent Super Bowl the following year.

Dallas and San Francisco have played each other in the postseason seven previous times, including six Conference Championship game meetings.

One of the all-time great postseason rivalries gets renewed this Sunday. And we can’t wait to see it.