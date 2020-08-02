Cowboys Fans Are Loving Shirtless Photo Of QB Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott didn’t receive the longterm contract extension he was hoping to get this offseason, but it doesn’t look like the Dallas Cowboys quarterback is slacking off because of it.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback looks more jacked than ever heading into the 2020 NFL regular season. A shirtless photo of Prescott has surfaced and the franchise tagged-quarterback looks extremely chiseled.

Prescott, 27, looks absolutely ripped in this poolside photo:

Prescott was apparently working on some poolside trick-shot videos with Dude Perfect. “Pool Stereotypes guest appearance from Dak Prescott coming soon,” they wrote.

Outside of the pool, Prescott is currently preparing for the 2020 NFL regular season. He’ll play the year under the franchise tag, set to earn north of $30 million.

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones expressed extreme confidence in Prescott earlier this week.

“We had a great visit with him at the deadline. We pushed to try to have a few more changes here and there to see if we could get it done,” Jones said of the NFL’s July 15 deadline for longterm contracts. “But he’s got such a great outlook on the Dallas Cowboys, our football team, and he’s ready to go out and win a Super Bowl, which would only create more value for him, more value for the Cowboys.”

The Cowboys are currently preparing for training camp. Dallas will open the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Rams in Los Angeles on Sunday Night Football.