Sideline Photo Of Ben DiNucci Sums Up Tonight’s Game

Sunday Night Football games don’t get much worse than the one that took place this evening.

The 2-4-1 Philadelphia Eagles took on the 2-5 Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field for an NFC East showdown. While the game was somewhat competitive, it was a truly ugly display of football.

Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz got the win, “leading” his team to a victory. However, he did not play well, turning the ball over four times.

Dallas, meanwhile, was led by rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci. The first-year quarterback out of James Madison University struggled to throw the ball down field and had multiple fumbles in Eagles’ territory.

A sideline photo of a somber DiNucci sums up this evening’s game.

Ben DiNucci is everyone watching this game tonight pic.twitter.com/Rr8RSY4RyV — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 2, 2020

The Cowboys will drop to 2-6 on the season with today’s loss, while the Eagles will improve to 3-4-1.

Is Dallas the worst team in the NFL right now?

“I believe the Cowboys right now may be the worst team in the National Football League,” Michael Irvin said this week on 95.7 The Game. “I know the Jets haven’t won a game. Would you take the Cowboys over the Jets right now?”

That’s probably a question no one needs the answer to.