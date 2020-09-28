Skip Bayless Has 1 Easy Fix For The Dallas Cowboys

Skip Bayless knows how to fix the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys fell to 1-2 on the season on Sunday afternoon, losing to the Seahawks in Seattle. Dallas’ secondary was carved up by Russell Wilson and his wide receivers on the way to a 38-31 loss.

Mike McCarthy did not mince words while speaking about his defensive backs after the defeat.

“People aren’t supposed to run wide open. That’s what Mondays are for. We’ll take a hard look at it,” McCarthy said.

Bayless – and many Cowboys fans – have an easy solution: Earl Thomas. The All-Pro safety remains unsigned after being released by the Baltimore Ravens this preseason. Bayless thinks Jerry Jones needs to get him.

“I believe this game was lost by the Cowboys 3 weeks ago… Jerry, you have to go get Earl Thomas!” Bayless said on Monday morning.

He added: “Earl Thomas grew up in Texas, he went to the University of Texas, he’s a lifelong Cowboys fan – he wants to play for the Cowboys! Sign. Earl. Thomas.”

The Cowboys didn’t show much interest in Thomas before the season, but maybe that will change now that they’re 1-2 on the year.

Dallas is set to face another talented passing attack on Sunday in Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham and the Cleveland Browns.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.