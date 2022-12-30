Skip Bayless Blasted Mike McCarthy On Twitter During Cowboys-Titans

(Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Skip Bayless is not happy with his beloved Dallas Cowboys and their head coach, Mike McCarthy.

With the Cowboys only leading the shorthanded Tennessee Titans 10-6 at halftime on Thursday Night Football, Bayless unloaded on McCarthy on Twitter.

"This is where the Dallas Cowboys need a head coach they fear & respect & actually listen to - one who can inspire them in the pregame locker room to go out and steamroll a 14-point underdog on national TV," Bayless said. "This head coach is a bump on a log - lifeless, like his team so far tonite."

The Cowboys were expected to roll tonight, and after kicker Brett Maher converted a field goal on the first play of the second quarter to put Dallas up 10-0, it was looking like they would.

However, a sluggish second quarter which included three Dak Prescott turnovers (two INTs and a fumble) allowed the Titans to scrape their way back into the game.

Tennessee trails by only four points despite the fact that Joshua Dobbs, who was signed eight days ago, is starting at quarterback, and star running back Derrick Henry is one of several key players sitting out tonight.

The second half of Cowboys-Titans is coming up on Amazon Prime Video.