Skip Bayless Reveals Who He Wants The Cowboys To Draft

FS1 television personality and diehard Dallas Cowboys fan Skip Bayless has officially given his choice for the team’s first-round pick tomorrow night.

Many pundits think Dallas needs to go defense with the 10th overall pick on Thursday, and Bayless agrees. Unless star tight end Kyle Pitts falls all the way to 10, which won’t happen, Bayless wants the ‘Boys to strengthen their secondary by taking an Alabama star.

“JERRY JONES: Unless Kyle Pitts falls to 10, which he will not, you have to make the obvious safe, sound pick: Patrick Surtain II, if he’s still there,” Bayless tweeted this afternoon.

Surtain is one of two cornerbacks regarded as potentially being worthy of a top-10 selection, with the other one being South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn.

Horn has a connection to the Cowboys as well, as noted by NFL Network’s Jane Slater this morning.

Cowboys at 10. Surtain and Horn could both be on the board. @SlaterNFL with a great nugget on @gmfb — Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy coached Jaycee Horn's father Joe for many years in New Orleans. Dan Quinn (DC) also has a strong relationship with South Carolina HC Will Muschamp. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 28, 2021

Despite Dallas being stronger on the offensive side of the ball, the team has used three of its last five first-round selections on defensive players: Byron Jones (2015), Taco Charlton (2017) and Leighton Vander Esch (2018).

We’ll see if they go in that direction tomorrow.