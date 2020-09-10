Skip Bayless Getting Ripped For What He Said About Dak Prescott Today

Skip Bayless saying something wild and inflammatory to generate headlines isn’t anything new, but his commentary on Dak Prescott today stooped to a new low.

In a new interview, Prescott publicly discussed his brother’s suicide for the first time. Jace Prescott was 31 when he took is own life back in April, and Dak admitted he too has dealt with depression.

“All throughout this quarantine and this offseason, I started experiencing emotions I’ve never felt before,” Prescott said. “Anxiety for the main one. And then, honestly, a couple of days before my brother passed, I would say I started experiencing depression. And to the point of, I didn’t want to work out anymore. I didn’t know necessarily what I was going through, to say the least, and hadn’t been sleeping at all.”

On Undisputed today, Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discussed Prescott’s admission, with the longtime gasbag stunningly taking the Cowboys quarterback to task for admitting he has battled depression and anxiety.

In Bayless’ eyes, due to the nature of football and the fact Prescott is the on-field leader of the Cowboys, his depression is a sign of “weakness.”

“Because of all that, I don’t have sympathy with him going public that ‘I got depressed. I suffered depression early in COVID to the point that I couldn’t even go work out,'” Bayless said. “Look, he’s the quarterback of America’s Team. You know and I know, this sport that you play, it is dog eat dog. It is no compassion. No quarter given on the football field. If you reveal publicly any little weakness, it can affect your team’s ability to believe in you in the toughest spots and it definitely could encourage others on the other side to come after you.”

Besides being incredibly insensitive, Bayless’ take also begs the question: why was this even a debate topic in the first place?

Not surprisingly, many have begun (rightfully) ripping the Fox Sports personality on social media.

Skip Bayless is obviously in his line of work for clicks and attention. We all know that. But what he said about Dak Prescott on Thursday is so awful and void of any shred of compassion. Just wow. What an absolute shame that @FS1 let it be on television. https://t.co/npbHst4EhL — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) September 10, 2020

Just shameful, Skip Bayless.

Shameful. And FOX should be ashamed, too. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 10, 2020

Skip Bayless' disgusting criticism of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott for opening up about his depression began with him telling his @FS1 audience "Feel free to condemn me as cold-blooded and insensitive." Yeah, that's the least of it. Add horrifying and inhuman. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) September 10, 2020

I always knew @RealSkipBayless was a highly-paid, fraudulent actor. But what you did today in calling out @dak's emotional honesty proves what a soulless, piece of shit you are. You are human poison and your employers and followers should be ahamed. Fuck Uhttps://t.co/HoVnNG2d0l — Shan Shariff (@1053SS) September 10, 2020

Another day, another garbage Skip Bayless take — Hemal Jhaveri (@hemjhaveri) September 10, 2020

This toxic crap from Skip Bayless is exactly why men commit suicide at higher rates than women. We are told over and over that talking about our feelings or needing help is weak. @FS1 should suspend him. pic.twitter.com/1eS2vrSV7t — Playoff Sean Kent (@seankent) September 10, 2020

If there is one thing that I know on Thursday, September 10th, 2020 it is that what Skip Bayless said about Dak Prescott's approach to mental health is 100% wrong. Talking about your feelings should be encouraged. If you want someone to talk to or pray for you, my DMs are open. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) September 10, 2020

Dak Prescott basically said: I'm a human being, I can be vulnerable at times. It's been a really hard year for me, & I want to normalize mental wellness & admitting when we aren't OK. And Skip Bayless basically said: nah, toxic masulinity is the way for me b/c football. Clown. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 10, 2020

There really isn’t anything more we can say here that hasn’t been said above. This was a ridiculously asinine opinion and a dangerous message for Skip Bayless to send.

Dak Prescott should be commended for his candor and willingness to discuss his mental health struggles.