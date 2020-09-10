The Spun

Skip Bayless Getting Ripped For What He Said About Dak Prescott Today

Skip Bayless discussing ESPN's all-time list.FS1.

Skip Bayless saying something wild and inflammatory to generate headlines isn’t anything new, but his commentary on Dak Prescott today stooped to a new low.

In a new interview, Prescott publicly discussed his brother’s suicide for the first time. Jace Prescott was 31 when he took is own life back in April, and Dak admitted he too has dealt with depression.

“All throughout this quarantine and this offseason, I started experiencing emotions I’ve never felt before,” Prescott said. “Anxiety for the main one. And then, honestly, a couple of days before my brother passed, I would say I started experiencing depression. And to the point of, I didn’t want to work out anymore. I didn’t know necessarily what I was going through, to say the least, and hadn’t been sleeping at all.”

On Undisputed today, Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discussed Prescott’s admission, with the longtime gasbag stunningly taking the Cowboys quarterback to task for admitting he has battled depression and anxiety.

In Bayless’ eyes, due to the nature of football and the fact Prescott is the on-field leader of the Cowboys, his depression is a sign of “weakness.”

“Because of all that, I don’t have sympathy with him going public that ‘I got depressed. I suffered depression early in COVID to the point that I couldn’t even go work out,'” Bayless said. “Look, he’s the quarterback of America’s Team. You know and I know, this sport that you play, it is dog eat dog. It is no compassion. No quarter given on the football field. If you reveal publicly any little weakness, it can affect your team’s ability to believe in you in the toughest spots and it definitely could encourage others on the other side to come after you.”

Besides being incredibly insensitive, Bayless’ take also begs the question: why was this even a debate topic in the first place?

Not surprisingly, many have begun (rightfully) ripping the Fox Sports personality on social media.

There really isn’t anything more we can say here that hasn’t been said above. This was a ridiculously asinine opinion and a dangerous message for Skip Bayless to send.

Dak Prescott should be commended for his candor and willingness to discuss his mental health struggles.

 


