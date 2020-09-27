Skip Bayless Sends An All-Caps Message To Jerry Jones

There are plenty of Dallas Cowboys fans who want Jerry Jones to free agent safety Earl Thomas. Skip Bayless is definitely one of them.

Thomas has been linked to the Cowboys even back to his days with the Seattle Seahawks. After he was released by the Baltimore Ravens this summer, many expected Thomas to be a shoo-in for Dallas.

However, the Cowboys don’t seem to be showing much interest in the Texas native–much to Bayless’ chagrin. He’s been campaigning for his favorite team to add Thomas, and he again voiced his opinion on Twitter this afternoon.

“I HAVE CAMPAIGNED ON UNDISPUTED FOR JERRY JONES TO SIGN EARL THOMAS, NO MATTER HIS BAGGAGE,” Bayless wrote. “IMAGINE HOW INSPIRATIONAL AND VALUABLE HE’D HAVE BEEN TODAY, PLAYING HIS ORIGINAL TEAM IN SEATTLE. THE COWBOY SAFETIES ARE ANYTHING BUT SAFE.”

Bayless’ blaring tweet here came after the Cowboys’ secondary was beaten over the top for a long touchdown by Tyler Lockett. They also should have been beaten for another one if not for D.K. Metcalf’s epic error, so Skip has reason to be concerned.

However, for now, the Cowboys seem to be holding steady on not bringing in Earl Thomas. We’ll see if that changes as the season progresses though.

