Skip Bayless Names His Biggest NFL “Mystery” Player

FOX Sports commentator Skip Bayless is watching his Dallas Cowboys take on the Los Angeles Chargers today. But while watching, he realized that there’s one player he now deems the NFL’s “biggest mystery.”

In the first half of the game, Chargers tight end Jared Cook had three receptions for 28 yards – all huge pickups for LA. Bayless began wondering why it is that Cook has so many big catches throughout his career – especially against his Cowboys – but has struggled to hold down a starting job.

“Biggest mystery in the NFL to me: Jared Cook has caught so many big passes in this league (many against Dallas. See: Aaron Rodgers) yet he has been cut again and again and again. Unfortunately, today he’s a Charger.”

It’s an interesting question to be sure. The 34-year-old tight end has been pretty consistent as a receiving threat through his 13-year NFL career. But since 2016, he hasn’t retained his starting job for more than two years at a time.

Jared Cook made back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2018 and 2019. He had a career-high 68 receptions for 896 yards and six touchdowns with the Raiders in 2018. The next year, he had nine touchdowns with the Saints.

Cook has rarely missed a game either. He’s played in all but 14 games since 2009.

Skip Bayless may be on to something when suggesting that Jared Cook is the biggest mystery in the NFL.

