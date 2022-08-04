Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing

(Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal.

Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season.

Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the Cowboys, loves the team's latest move.

"Jerry finally DOES SOMETHING, adding Anthony Barr at LB," Bayless tweeted. "I LOVE what this means for Micah Parsons."

Bayless believes Barr's emergence will allow Micah Parsons to take on a large role as a pass rusher this fall.

While on Undisputed, Bayless expanded his thoughts on the Barr signing.

"I think Jerry has decided: 'If we're going to win something this year, we are going to win it with our defense.' Which has not been done in a long time in Dallas," Bayless said.

Only time will tell if Barr can elevate the Cowboys' defense this season.