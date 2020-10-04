Skip Bayless Reacts To What He’s Seeing From The Cowboys

Skip Bayless is not happy with his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys, who currently trail the Cleveland Browns by two touchdowns.

Dallas jumped out to a 14-7 lead at home, but its defense allowed the tying score. Then, the Browns scored twice to take a 28-14 lead thanks to Cowboys turnovers on consecutive offensive plays.

A Dak Prescott strip sack gave Cleveland the ball in Dallas territory, and after the Browns scored to make it 21-14, Ezekiel Elliott fumbled on his team’s next snap. The turnover lead to another Cleveland touchdown and drew the ire of Bayless.

“Bad teams turn the ball over at the rate the Cowboys are,” the bombastic FS1 personality tweeted. “I’m starting to believe the Cowboys are a bad team with an explosive but self-destructive offense.”

Turnovers are a definite problem for the Cowboys, but the team’s porous defense is a bigger one.

Dallas remains the most talented team in the NFC East, but even if they win the division as expected, they won’t be long for the postseason with this lack of defense.

