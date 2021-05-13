Skip Bayless Releases His W-L Prediction For The Cowboys

Despite having a down year in 2020, the Dallas Cowboys have five primetime games on their schedule for the 2021 season. They’ll start their quest for a Super Bowl against the defending champions, as they’ll face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 9 at Raymond James Stadium.

Since the schedule is officially out, it’s only fitting that FS1 personality Skip Bayless shares his early prediction for the Cowboys’ record.

Believe it or not, Bayless actually went with a conservative approach this year. He currently has Dallas finishing the 2021 season with a 10-7 record. Though he’s not predicting something crazy like a 14-3 record, he does have his favorite team winning at least one playoff game.

“Cowboys go 10-7, win the East and a home playoff game,” Bayless tweeted. “Can’t expect any more than that. Jerry Christmas.”

Dallas hasn’t made the playoffs since 2018, but that drought hasn’t affected Bayless’ confidence.

The Cowboys’ championship hopes rest on the shoulders of Dak Prescott. If he stays healthy, the offense will have the firepower to take down nearly anyone in a shootout.

While the Cowboys certainly need to play better on the defensive side of the ball, it helps that the NFC East isn’t exactly loaded with powerhouses. Sure, the New York Giants and Washington Football Team have their moments, but neither franchise is a proven contender at the moment.

How many games do you think the Cowboys will win this year?