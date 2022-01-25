Sports World Reacts To Shaq’s Bold Cowboys Suggestion

The Dallas Cowboys are searching for answers after another early exit from the playoffs a few weeks ago. Among the potential avenues forward for the organization would be to make a change at head coach.

Mike McCarthy has led the storied franchise fairly well for the last two years, but many fans have started to question if he’s actually the right coach to bring the Cowboys back to the top of the mountain. Among those who feels like he’s not the answer is Basketball Hall of Fame big man Shaquille O’Neal.

In fact, the Big Diesel has his own suggestion for who Dallas should pick to lead the organization on the field: Deion Sanders.

On the latest episode of “The Big Podcast With Shaq”, O’Neal made the bold proclamation that “Prime Time” could bring the Cowboys back to title contention as head coach.

“I’m putting this out right now,” Shaq said, per TMZ. “Deion Sanders is the next head coach for the Cowboys. Jerry Jones, this message is from Shaquille O’Neal Incorporated, Deion Sanders for the next coach to Cowboys.

“You want the Dallas back rocking. Bring Deion to the fold. Deion will hold those players accountable. Deion Sanders for the next Cowboys coach. Put it out, Tweet it, damnit. TikTok it, Instagram it, OnlyFans it, put it out.”

Considering Sanders has just two years of coaching experience with Jackson State, O’Neal’s take borders on outlandish. Many sports fans felt that while Coach Prime could be a candidate for an NFL job in the future, he’s still too new to the profession to take over the Cowboys next season.

Shaq wants Deion Sanders to the be the next Head Coach in Dallas 👀 pic.twitter.com/9Y3xFyaUQy — Pickswise (@Pickswise) January 25, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA. I love the splash but Deion needs more than 1 good season in the SWAC to make a strong push for a NFL HC job. https://t.co/6APatLXAlU — Ricky Castro (@ctoricky) January 25, 2022

Shaq coming up with the fool ideas https://t.co/kMi9l5TDnf — RSmith313 (@ryansmith1984) January 25, 2022

shaqtin a fool here. https://t.co/Jl3y5K2RsB — Lennie Salinas (@LennieSalinas74) January 25, 2022

Of course Sanders does have a history with the Cowboys. He played in Dallas for five seasons of his Hall of Fame career and won Super Bowl 30 with the franchise.

In just his second year as a head coach at the FCS level, Sanders led his Jackson State team to an 11-2 record this past season. He’s gone 15-5 while in charge of the Tigers.

Although Sanders’ efforts at the HBCU school have been admirable, it’s hard to see him making the jump to the Cowboys so soon. That leaves Dallas owner Jerry Jones with a decision still to make about the team’s head coach in 2022.