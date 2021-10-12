Stat About Trevon Diggs’ Performance This Season Is Crazy

It’d be an understatement to say Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is playing at a Pro Bowl level this season. In fact, at this rate, he’ll end up winning Defensive Player of the Year.

Diggs had at least one interception in each on the team’s first five games this season. This past Sunday against the New York Giants, he hauled in his sixth interception of the year.

Pro Football Focus recently shared a statistic about Diggs that puts his incredible season into perspective. Through the first five weeks of the season, NFL quarterbacks have a 38.9 passer rating when targeting Diggs.

Though it sounds crazy, quarterbacks would have a higher passer rating just by spiking the ball every play rather than testing Diggs.

Lowest passer rating allowed this season: 1. Trevon Diggs – 38.9 — Spiking the ball every play 39.6 — 2. Jaylon Johnson – 41.4

3. Anthony Averett – 41.7 pic.twitter.com/7lx1T4bRMV — PFF (@PFF) October 11, 2021

Diggs has already faced some really talented quarterbacks this season, such as Tom Brady and Justin Herbert. It’s not like as if he’s going up against rookies on a weekly basis.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy raved about Diggs’ performance earlier this week.

“I was standing there with Dak, and I’ll use his word: ‘I’ve never seen anything like it,’” McCarthy said. “The ball goes up in the air, and he’s coming down with it. I don’t even think it’s a 50/50 ball anymore. Playing at an extremely high level, confidence [is] off the charts. Just the way he goes after the football, it’s unique.”

Diggs will look to extend his interception streak on Sunday against the New England Patriots.