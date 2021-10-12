The Spun

Stat About Trevon Diggs’ Performance This Season Is Crazy

Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs on the field at AT&T Stadium.ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 10: Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) pumps up the crowd during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants on October 10, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’d be an understatement to say Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is playing at a Pro Bowl level this season. In fact, at this rate, he’ll end up winning Defensive Player of the Year.

Diggs had at least one interception in each on the team’s first five games this season. This past Sunday against the New York Giants, he hauled in his sixth interception of the year.

Pro Football Focus recently shared a statistic about Diggs that puts his incredible season into perspective. Through the first five weeks of the season, NFL quarterbacks have a 38.9 passer rating when targeting Diggs.

Though it sounds crazy, quarterbacks would have a higher passer rating just by spiking the ball every play rather than testing Diggs.

Diggs has already faced some really talented quarterbacks this season, such as Tom Brady and Justin Herbert. It’s not like as if he’s going up against rookies on a weekly basis.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy raved about Diggs’ performance earlier this week.

“I was standing there with Dak, and I’ll use his word: ‘I’ve never seen anything like it,’” McCarthy said. “The ball goes up in the air, and he’s coming down with it. I don’t even think it’s a 50/50 ball anymore. Playing at an extremely high level, confidence [is] off the charts. Just the way he goes after the football, it’s unique.”

Diggs will look to extend his interception streak on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

