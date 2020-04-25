Stefon Diggs Reacts To The Cowboys Drafting His Brother

Stefon Diggs’ brother, former Alabama CB Trevon Diggs, will be joining him in the NFL next season.

The Cowboys took a chance on Trevon with the No. 51 overall pick Friday night. The former star Alabama corner fills an enormous need after Dallas lost star corner Byron Jones this off-season.

Stefon couldn’t be happier for his younger brother after Friday night’s big news. The former Vikings and current Bills receiver took to twitter to send his support to Trevon.

“Lil bro just got drafted to America’s team.. that’s tough,” Stefon wrote on Twitter.

Lil bro just got drafted to America’s team.. that’s tough 🔥 — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) April 25, 2020

Stefon and Trevon won’t be playing against each other too often, considering their two teams play in different conferences. But when the Bills and the Cowboys take the field, you can be sure the two brothers will find a way to line up against each other.

Diggs’ collegiate career wasn’t exactly stat filled, but he did have a productive senior year. The former Alabama corner had 37 total tackles and three picks – one of which he returned for a touchdown – in 12 games during the 2019 season.

Coming from Alabama, Trevon goes from one of the top college programs to “America’s Team.” One thing’s for sure – Trevon is used to playing in the national spotlight.