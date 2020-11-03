Stephen A. Smith Reveals Why He Didn’t Tease The Cowboys This Week

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has made a habit of making viral videos following Dallas Cowboys losses. The ESPN personality usually takes to Twitter to record a video mocking Cowboys fans for getting their hopes up, only to once again be let down.

That didn’t happen this week, though.

The Cowboys did lose, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football, but Smith didn’t put any videos out mocking Dallas fans. He explained why on Monday.

“Man, the Dallas Cowboys are so pathetic, I decided to throw out a mercy rule. It wasn’t in my heart to do that to them. I actually felt sorry for them,” the ESPN personality tweeted.

Man, the @dallascowboys are so pathetic, I decided to throw out a mercy rule. It wasn't in my heart to do that to them. I actually felt sorry for them. https://t.co/qE9SI46bjI — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 2, 2020

That might be meaner than a video, to be honest.

The Cowboys lost to the Eagles, 23-9, in rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci’s first start.

“We had a few good drives, got past the 50 and then one thing or another stalled us out,” DiNucci said postgame. “I had two fumbles, had some penalties, some pre-snap penalties. That stuff is on me. I’ve got to clean that up. This NFL thing, it’s hard. These teams are good. It’s a battle every single week. When you do get across the 50, you’ve got to get 7 instead of 3.”

The Cowboys are set to take on the undefeated Steelers on Sunday.