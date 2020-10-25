Stephen A. Smith’s Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Another week, another embarrassing performance by the Dallas Cowboys. And no one seems to be enjoying that more than Stephen A. Smith.

The Cowboys were coming off a blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. Dallas’ defense was shredded by Kyler Murray and Co. last week. The Cowboys were expected to be much better against the Washington Football Team today.

They were not.

Dallas was crushed by Washington, 25-3. The Cowboys’ defense was pathetic, allowing a number of big passing plays to Washington’s dreadful offense.

To make matters worse, Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton left the game with a concussion. He took a huge, dirty hit to the head from Washington linebacker Jon Bostic. Dallas was forced to play third-stringer Ben DiNucci, a rookie out of James Madison, in Dalton’s place.

Smith took to Twitter shortly following the game. His reaction to the loss is going viral, as he enjoys himself while “We them boys!” blares in the background.

No one enjoys the Cowboys’ failures more than the longtime ESPN personality.

Smith should have a lot to enjoy moving forward, too. Dallas looks like one of the worst teams in the NFL this season and it probably won’t get any better.