Stephen A. Smith Has A Blunt Message For Michael Irvin

If liking the Dallas Cowboys was a spectrum, legendary wide receiver Michael Irvin would be on one end and ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith would be on the other.

There are several prominent former Cowboys players on television, but none support the team as much as Irvin does. The Playmaker consistently voices his passion for Jerry Jones’ franchise during appearances on ESPN and NFL Network..

Smith, meanwhile, absolutely loathes the Cowboys. He takes great joy in watching Dallas lose and often taunts Irvin and the fan base.

On Sunday morning, Irvin was boasting about the Cowboys on NFL Network. Dallas is coming off a win over the Atlanta Falcons and is set to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

Smith was not having it.

“Oh Please! I’m watching the NFL Network and my man Michael Irvin spew his utter nonsense about his damn Dallas Cowboys and it made me what to throw up! PLEASE!!!!!! We’ll see Playmaker! We’ll See,” he tweeted.

We will see. It’s a big one for the Cowboys later this afternoon.

Dallas and Seattle are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will be televised on FOX.