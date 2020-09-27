The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Stephen A. Smith Has A Blunt Message For Michael Irvin

Michael Irvin at the NFL Draft.ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Network Analyst Michael Irvin reacts during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

If liking the Dallas Cowboys was a spectrum, legendary wide receiver Michael Irvin would be on one end and ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith would be on the other.

There are several prominent former Cowboys players on television, but none support the team as much as Irvin does. The Playmaker consistently voices his passion for Jerry Jones’ franchise during appearances on ESPN and NFL Network..

Smith, meanwhile, absolutely loathes the Cowboys. He takes great joy in watching Dallas lose and often taunts Irvin and the fan base.

On Sunday morning, Irvin was boasting about the Cowboys on NFL Network. Dallas is coming off a win over the Atlanta Falcons and is set to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

Smith was not having it.

Oh Please! I’m watching the NFL Network and my man Michael Irvin spew his utter nonsense about his damn Dallas Cowboys and it made me what to throw up! PLEASE!!!!!! We’ll see Playmaker! We’ll See,” he tweeted.

We will see. It’s a big one for the Cowboys later this afternoon.

Dallas and Seattle are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will be televised on FOX.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.