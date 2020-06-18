Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

Stephen A. Smith has made it known that he’s not fond of the Dallas Cowboys, but he has always been kind to Jerry Jones. That wasn’t the case during Thursday’s edition of First Take, as he sent a message for the billionaire owner.

Jones has been quiet regarding the current issues plaguing the country, such as police brutality and racial injustice. San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman recently called him out, saying “his silence speaks volumes.”

Smith took a different approach when talking about Jones this morning, expressing his disappointment in Jones’ decision to not speak up when hundreds of people are hoping he’ll do so.

“I can’t articulate my disappointment enough and I’m not going away on this issue,” Smith said on First Take. “I’m not going to rest until we hear something from Jerry Jones. This is the same Jerry Jones that owns the Dallas Cowboys and has looked out for an awful lot of brothers in the past. But he’s also taken some positions that the black community would find utterly unpopular.”

I cannot express my disappointment ENOUGH with @Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. And I mean it when I say: i am not going away on this: pic.twitter.com/ZAFBKbwpVW — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 18, 2020

A few years ago, Jones was open about not agreeing with players kneeling during the national anthem. While he’ll eventually have to tackle that subject again, the NFL community is just waiting for him to speak about the injustice taking place.

The longer that Jones stays silent on this matter, the more damage it could potentially cause for the Cowboys.

Regardless of all the talent on its roster, Dallas can’t afford for its players and owner to be on different pages when it comes to this topic.