Stephen A. Smith Has Unfortunate Hypothetical For Dallas Cowboys

Stephen A. Smith has never been afraid to hide his true feelings about the Cowboys. He made that clear once again this Wednesday.

While on ESPN's "First Take," Smith came up with a hypothetical scenario where Odell Beckham Jr. signs with the Bills instead of the Cowboys.

In this scenario, Smith envisions Beckham leading the Bills to a Super Bowl victory over the Cowboys.

"Maybe [Odell signs] in Buffalo," Smith said. "Then they [the Cowboys] end up in the Super Bowl, and when they end up in the Super Bowl, they got to go against him [Beckham]. This time he doesn't get hurt. And not only do the Cowboys lose the Super Bowl, they lose it because of the brother didn't pick up."

If this scenario actually played out in real life, Smith would put on a show for every "First Take" viewer.

As for Beckham, his NFL future is still up in the air.

According to ESPN reporter Ed Werder, the Cowboys have concerns about Beckham's availability for the rest of the 2022 season. He apparently has not progressed enough to ensure he would play before mid-January.