Stephen A. Smith Made Another Mistake Discussing The Cowboys

Stephen A. Smith spends so much time on television that it’s only human for him to make a mistake or two. When he does have the wrong information though, it draws quite the crowd.

On Friday’s edition of First Take, Smith discussed the offensive weapons for the Dallas Cowboys following their decision to select former Oklahoma wideout CeeDee Lamb.

While listing the wide receivers currently on the Cowboys, Smith mentioned Terrance Williams. There’s just one problem with mentioning the former Baylor product: Williams hasn’t played for Dallas since 2018.

“Here’s the reality of the situation. You got Amari Cooper, you have Terrance Williams and you still have Ezekiel Elliott,” Smith said on First Take.

Per usual, Smith’s mistake raised a few eyebrows on social media.

Smith was probably referring to Michael Gallup, but this slip-up might be too good to ignore.

A few years ago, Smith went viral for talking about Derrick Johnson of the Chiefs and Hunter Henry of the Chargers battling it out during a Thursday night game. Neither player was active for that matchup. As a matter of fact, Johnson wasn’t even on the Chiefs’ roster anymore.

Hopefully for Smith, he doesn’t make anymore mistakes this afternoon on ESPN.