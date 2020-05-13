Stephen A. Smith Makes Bold Dak Prescott Prediction For 2020 Season

Over the past few years, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has been highly critical of the Dallas Cowboys. However, he actually had something overwhelmingly positive to say about Dak Prescott, who is set to play the 2020 season on the franchise tag.

Last season, Prescott set career-high marks with 4,902 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. Dallas struggled as a team down the stretch though, losing the NFC East to Philadelphia.

Prescott was hoping that he’d land a lucrative extension this offseason, but the Cowboys haven’t budged yet. The front office has until July 15 to agree to a long-term contract.

Regardless of whether or not Prescott receives a new deal, Smith sounds fairly confident in the former fourth-round pick. On Wednesday’s edition of First Take, Smith called Prescott a “dark horse” candidate for this year’s MVP award.

Here’s what Smith had to say about Prescott, via 247Sports:

“I think Dak Prescott is going to be asked to throw the football more than he has in the past,” Smith said on First Take on Wednesday morning. “I think with the multitude of weapons, combined with the ego of a Jerry and Stephen Jones, who want to show they made the right decision by drafting a CeeDee Lamb, all of those things are going to put Dak Prescott in a position to be that dark horse we’re alluding to for league MVP honors.”

Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb should form the best receiving trio in the league.

In the event that Prescott doesn’t sign a long-term contract before the start of the 2020 season, it’s imperative that he plays well this fall. As long as he performs up to his standards, he’ll get paid by 2021 the absolute latest.

Do you think Prescott is an MVP candidate?