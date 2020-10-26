Stephen A. Smith Says Decision On Mike McCarthy Is Obvious

Mike McCarthy remains the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, but according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, that should not be the case for much longer.

The Cowboys lost to the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon. Dallas was blown out in embarrassing fashion, 25-3, on Sunday. The Cowboys dropped to 2-5 on the season with the loss to their NFC East rivals.

While it seems unlikely that Jerry Jones will make an in-season coaching change, Smith believes the writing is already on the wall for McCarthy.

Smith said on First Take this morning that McCarthy is “clearly” not the right coach for this Cowboys team. The prominent ESPN personality believes that Jones needs to realize he made a mistake and cut ties with McCarthy.

McCarthy was hired by the Cowboys to replace head coach Jason Garrett, who was fired following a disappointing 2019 season.

The former Green Bay Packers head coach just might not be a fit in Dallas.

“Look, Jerry Jones’ reputation as an owner who fires coaches willy-nilly is outdated and, frankly, was never really deserved when you look at the history. And no one likes to admit a mistake. But if we get to the end of the season and the NFC East champ has only six or seven wins and the Cowboys aren’t it? They would have to be considered the biggest failure of any team in the league,” ESPN wrote on Monday morning.

While that might be true, the Cowboys are still dealing with several injuries, including a season-ending one to Dak Prescott. And Andy Dalton is hurt now, too.

Still, McCarthy might be running out of time in Dallas.