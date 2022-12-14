Stephen A. Smith Names The 1 Problem With Dallas Cowboys

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 14: Head coach Stephen A. Smith of Team Stephen A. looks on before the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles at Wintrust Arena on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

During this Wednesday's edition of "Get Up" on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith and the rest of the crew talked about the weakest link on the Cowboys.

Smith believes Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is the team's biggest problem. He listed all the weapons the team has on offense and pretty much said it's on the quarterback to take care of the football.

"Don't we talk about how if you have to pass against the Cowboys you're in a world of trouble. Haven't we said that? So defensively we know what they bring to the table. Offensively, they got CeeDee Lamb, they got Michael Gallup, they got [Dalton] Schultz there, even when Ezekiel Elliott is struggling, you got Tony Pollard there," Smith said.

Prescott has thrown 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. Dallas expects better from its franchise quarterback.

This past weekend, Prescott had two interceptions against the Texans.

The Cowboys aren't going to be satisfied with a playoff berth. This team knows that it's Super Bowl or bust.

In order for the Cowboys to accomplish their ultimate goal, they'll need better production from Prescott. It's just that simple.