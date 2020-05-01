The Dallas Cowboys landed a playmaker with their first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, as former Oklahoma wideout CeeDee Lamb somehow slid to their spot. He’ll have a lot of responsibility on his plate in his rookie year, especially since he’ll be wearing an iconic number.

Jerry Jones requested that Lamb wears No. 88 for his rookie season with the Cowboys. It’s a number that has been worn by several great wideouts, such as Dez Bryant, Michael Irvin and Drew Pearson.

Clearly, the Cowboys think highly of Lamb. If they didn’t, they wouldn’t immediately give him a historic jersey number.

Not everyone is on board with this decision though. On Friday edition’s of First Take, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith went on a rant about Lamb and why he doesn’t like him wearing No. 88 as a rookie.

“I’m not going to get into whether he deserves it or not. His career will dictate that,” Smith said on First Take. “What I am going to say is that I don’t like it in this particular situation. There’s a question mark as to whether he’s going to be the No. 1 wide receiver for the Cowboys. And if there’s a question about that, why does he got on No. 88? It’s a privilege to wear that number, I just don’t know.”

During his days at Oklahoma, there was no question that Lamb was a playmaker on the field. In his final season at the collegiate level, he had 62 receptions for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Only time will tell if Lamb can become the next great wideout for the Cowboys, but it’s apparent that he’s already a polarizing figure.

