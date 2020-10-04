Stephen A. Smith’s Reaction To Cowboys’ Loss Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys are 1-3, and few people seem to be enjoying their misfortune more than ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

Smith, a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, is known for riling up Dallas fans. He used to do it to his old co-host Skip Bayless all the time on the air. Now that Bayless works for FOX Sports, Smith uses social media to needle the fanbase of America’s Team.

This afternoon, Stephen A. posted a video to Twitter following the Cowboys’ 49-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns. The clip features the excitable TV personality smiling and laughing as he eats chocolate chip cookies and milk.

“Forty-nine points? That’s what the Cowboys gave up to those Cleveland Browns? Forty-nine points!” Smith said, laughing the entire way.

“I only got one thing to say to y’all,” he continued. “How ’bout dem Cowboys?”

Without question, the visual here is hilarious. Stephen A. Smith eating cookies and laughing maniacally at the pain of Cowboys fans.

You can bet he’s going to be even more fired up come tomorrow morning. First Take will be entertaining television, unless you root for Dallas.