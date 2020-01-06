Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Cowboys Hiring Mike McCarthy

Despite being the last team to fire their head coach, the Dallas Cowboys became the second team to hire a new one. On Monday morning the Cowboys reportedly hired Mike McCarthy as their new head coach. With the news being announced right at the start of ESPN’s First Take, noted Cowboys fan Stephen A. Smith gave his reaction.

When the news was announced by Molly Qerim-Rose, Stephen A. asserted that he had no problem with McCarthy’s resume. However, he took issue with McCarthy based on how his previous tenure with the Green Bay Packers ended.

McCarthy has taken heat in recent years for failing to get the most out of Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“From a resume perspective I have no problem with him. My problem is: How’d you leave?… What did you do the last time I saw you? My point is: Aaron Rodgers, one of the greatest quarterbacks we’ve ever seen… said ‘this is archaic.’ You’re going to bring in a guy who was accused of being a guy who time has passed him by? That is the guy that you hire? With Urban Meyer out there?

Here we go with these damn @DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/TfqvamimyI — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 6, 2020

Stephen A. also took issue with the limited scope of the interview process. The Cowboys reportedly only interviewed McCarthy and former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis.

Ultimately, Stephen A. appears fine with McCarthy as a head coach, but questions whether he’ll work in Dallas.

Does the ESPN analyst have a good point? Is McCarthy the right fit for the Cowboys?