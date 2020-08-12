Stephen A. Smith Rips Michael Irvin’s Dallas Cowboys Comparison

The Dallas Cowboys made a big splash at the 2020 NFL Draft by adding Oklahoma star wideout CeeDee Lamb. But after Michael Irvin made a rather interesting comparison, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith was stunned.

On Wednesday’s edition of First Take, Stephen A. responded to Irvin comparing the Cowboys’ acquisition of Lamb to the Warriors getting Kevin Durant in 2016. To put it simply, the ESPN pundit was beside himself.

Stephen A. went off on Irvin, pointing out how ridiculous it is to compare the Warriors to the Cowboys. He then suggested (jokingly or not) that Irvin be suspended from his job for making such a “blasphemous” statement.

“This dude goes on social media and articulates that quote?!” Stephen A. said. “…To come back with this blasphemous, erroneous, patently false statements about the Cowboys… it is shameful. Suspend this man! I don’t want to see him on the air, I don’t want to see him on social media until he publicly apologizes for the blasphemous statement he said about the irrelevant, pathetic, moribund Dallas Cowboys. What the hell have they done?!”

.@stephenasmith is OUTRAGED at Michael Irvin for saying the Cowboys adding CeeDee Lamb is like Kevin Durant joining the Warriors 😭 "Suspend this man!" pic.twitter.com/QvjqI6qfsi — First Take (@FirstTake) August 12, 2020

CeeDee Lamb is a talented wide receiver to be sure. His dominance at Oklahoma is one of the reasons the Cowboys gave him the prestigious No. 88 jersey in the first place.

But the differences between Lamb (or any rookie) to the established player Kevin Durant was in 2016 is almost absurd.

Maybe Lamb will prove all of us wrong and be to Dallas what Randy Moss was to the Vikings in 1998.

For now though, it’s hard to disagree with Stephen A.’s take.