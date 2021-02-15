Stephen A. Smith Shoots Down 1 Potential Destination For Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott is slated to be a free agent in 2021 unless the Dallas Cowboys put the franchise tag on him again. But while most of the NFL will be available as potential destinations for the two-time Pro Bowler, Stephen A Smith believes one team should be crossed off the list immediately.

On Friday’s edition of ESPN’s First Take, Smith argued that the New England Patriots don’t make sense for him. He believes between the division improving and the team struggling to find weapons, it’s not a good fit for Dak.

“The Patriots do not make sense for me right now,” Smith said, via 247Sports. “Let Bill Belichick — the GM, not the coach, because he has nothing to prove as a head coach — go out there and prove that what he can do is go about the business of surrounding the quarterback with the requisite weapons needed in order to be competitive. Particularly with the Buffalo Bills on the come-up, the Miami Dolphins on the come-up. I look at it from that perspective and I say no way Dak Prescott should end up in New England.”

It’s not like the Patriots wouldn’t be able to afford Dak if they’re interested though. OverTheCap projects they’ll have over $62 million in cap space heading into the offseason – more than enough to pay Prescott and a few building blocks before the draft.

Dak Prescott would almost certainly be an update at the position for the Patriots. The team had some of the worst quarterback play in the league last year, though still won seven games.

Dak had a very strong supporting cast in Dallas. It’s a bit hard to evaluate how he’d do at a team that’s as devoid of talent as the Patriots. But they do have one thing that most other teams don’t have: Bill Belichick.

It may not be a match made in heaven, but we’ve seen less impressive combinations do great things together.

Should the Patriots consider Dak Prescott? Should Dak consider the Patriots?