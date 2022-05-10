Look: Stephen A. Smith's Jerry Jones Impersonation Goes Viral

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 16: TV personality Stephen A. Smith looks on during week four of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Wells Fargo Center on July 16, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/BIG3/Getty Images)

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has never shied away from talking about the Dallas Cowboys while on First Take. During this Tuesday's episode, he responded to Dallas mayor Eric Johnson's recent comments.

On Monday, Johnson revealed that he wants Dallas to take on a second NFL team.

"We are about to pass the Chicago metro and become the #3 metro in the US, which would make us the largest US metro WITHOUT 2 teams. Football is king here," Johnson tweeted. "Dallas needs an expansion team and we would be able to sustain 2 NFL teams better than LA or NY."

Smith responded to Johnson's comments while impersonating Jerry Jones. It was quite amusing.

"I can't believe the ridiculousness that this man just sat up there and tried to propose," Smith said. "I want this man gone. Now, how long is it gonna take to get rid of him?"

Marcus Spears thought Smith's impression of Jones was hilarious.

Jones has not yet responded to Johnson's suggestion about Dallas holding two NFL teams. Most fans believe he'd be against this idea.