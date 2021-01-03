Stephen A. Smith’s Message To Cowboys Fans Is Going Viral

Today is a big day for the Dallas Cowboys.

The NFC East is up for grabs. Washington can win the division with a Sunday Night Football win over the Philadelphia Eagles. However, if Washington loses to Philadelphia, the NFC East will go to the winner of the Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants game.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, one of the biggest Cowboys haters in sports media (and the world, really), took to social media to post a message.

Smith wants Dallas fans to know that he’s thinking about them on Sunday afternoon.

TO all the COWBOYS fans! pic.twitter.com/fFH0yznUPy — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 3, 2021

It’s been a rough start for the Cowboys so far, though.

Dallas is already trailing New York, 6-0, on Sunday afternoon. The Giants got the ball first and marched down the field with relative ease for a touchdown. Unfortunately for New York, though, the extra point was missed by Graham Gano. It was just his second missed extra point of the season.

The Cowboys now have the ball and will look to answer.

Dallas at New York is airing on local FOX stations. Washington and Philadelphia will kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.