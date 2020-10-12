Stephen Jones Addresses Dak Prescott’s Future With The Cowboys

Even before Dak Prescott was carted off the field yesterday, there was widespread concern over his future with the Dallas Cowboys.

But in the wake of the season-ending injury Dak suffered, Cowboys VP Stephen Jones has decided to address his future with the team. Per Clarence Hill Jr., Jones made it clear that the Cowboys still believe that Dak is their “long-term answer at QB.”

“He is our future. He is special,” Jones said. “If anyone can overcome this, it will be Dak. Our doctors feel good he will be able to overcome it and be better than ever.”

The “it” is a compound fracture in Dak’s ankle suffered during Dallas’ 37-34 win over the rival New York Giants. That injury required immediate surgery, but the latest updates have boded very well for Dak making a full recovery.

But Dak’s future with the Cowboys is far less certain. The team balked at giving him the kind of contract extension he wanted, and instead slapped him with a franchise tag worth $31.4 million.

While it’s probably a pretty chaotic time in the Dallas front office right now, it seems pretty clear that the Cowboys have had a specific number in mind for what they think Dak is worth since the beginning.

That makes it a bit hard to really take Stephen Jones at his word when he proclaims Dak as “the answer” for Dallas.

Jones and the Cowboys will have some very hard decisions to make on Dak Prescott this offseason. And if they make the wrong one that hurts Dak, they’ll be absolutely crushed for it.