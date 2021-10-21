Stephen Jones Addresses Kellen Moore Head Coach Speculation

It’s only Week 7 of the 2021 season, but Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is already being labeled one of the top coaching candidates for next offseason.

Through the first six games of the season, the Cowboys are averaging 34.2 points per game. That’s currently the highest mark in the NFL.

On Thursday afternoon, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones was asked about the possibility of losing Moore or defensive coordinator Dan Quinn after this season is over. He didn’t shy away from that question, admitting that losing great coordinators is part of the sport.

“You always want to keep guys that are helping you have success,” Jones said. “At the same time, that’s part of this business…Hopefully you have some great coaches on staff who are ready to step up.”

The Philadelphia Eagles interviewed Moore for their head coaching job this past offseason, but they ultimately went with Nick Sirianni. At this rate, however, it would be a surprise if Moore doesn’t receive an offer next offseason.

Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is so confident in Moore’s abilities as a play-caller that he said Moore will be a head coach by next season.

Moore downplayed that remark from Romo, saying “That’s a long way away.”

If the Cowboys don’t want to lose Moore to another team next offseason, they may have to consider promoting him to head coach. Fortunately for owner Jerry Jones, he has several months to weigh his options.