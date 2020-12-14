Stephen Jones Announces Decision On Coach Mike McCarthy

The Spun

It looks like Mike McCarthy’s job as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys is safe, despite the team’s on-field struggles this season.

Dallas is 4-9 and currently in last place in the NFC East, and McCarthy has been under heavy scrutiny during his first season with the Cowboys. There’s been speculation he could be a one-and-done in Big D, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

This afternoon, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones gave McCarthy a vote of confidence and insisted that there will be no change to his job status moving forward.

“We have the utmost confidence that this ship is gonna be righted quickly,” Jones said, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

Assuming this isn’t just lip service and McCarthy will indeed be back, he and the rest of the organization will have to navigate through a pivotal offseason in the coming months.

There is still the whole Dak Prescott situation that needs to be resolved, and the Cowboys are going to have to consider the futures of some high-priced veterans on the roster as well.

When all is said and done, the pressure on McCarthy to win big next fall will be immense.


