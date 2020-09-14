Stephen Jones Asked Monday About Cowboys’ Interest In Earl Thomas

We’re already one week into the season but there’s still one big name in free agency still being linked to the Dallas Cowboys: Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas.

Speaking to 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones was ask point-blank if the team has interest in the former Seahawks and Ravens safety. Jones did not confirm or deny interest in Thomas, but said that the Cowboys are “always looking to make our football team better.”

“No, we’re trying to focus on our guys that we have right in the building right now,” Jones said, via PFT. “We’re always looking for ways to improve. We don’t talk about players that aren’t on our team specifically, but I can assure you that with the injuries that we have — certainly looking at the game tape and where we are. We’re always looking to make our football team better.”

Coming off Dallas’ 20-17 loss to the LA Rams last night, the Cowboys could certainly use a boost in their secondary. Dallas gave up 275 passing yards to Rams QB Jared Goff, with a swath of deep passes moving the chains.

But despite the struggles of the secondary, it doesn’t look like Earl Thomas is heading to Dallas anytime soon.

According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, the team has not reached out to Thomas.

That’s not going to stop Cowboys fans from clamoring for the team to sign him.

Not until they start winning convincingly on defense.