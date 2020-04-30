Stephen Jones Comments On Dak Prescott’s Future With Cowboys

It’s hard to know with any certainty what the state of Dak Prescott’s relationship with the Dallas Cowboys is right now.

The team’s decision to slap the franchise tag on Dak rather than sign him to a long-term deal may have rocked the boat.

But Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones believes that the team will re-sign Dak Prescott in a deal that works for everyone. In an interview on SportsCenter, he emphasized that the Cowboys want Dak to be happy, but also need cap space to “surround him with great football players.”

“…We believe in our track record of getting players signed,” Jones said. “I totally believe we’ll get Dak signed at the right number that’s good for Dak, good for the Cowboys, good for the team… So we’re all motivated, we’re all motivated to win. We certainly want Dak to be happy, but we also want to surround him with great football players.”

Prescott was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in 2016, but took over the starting job as a rookie and hasn’t looked back since. He has started all 64 games and is coming off one of the best passing seasons in Cowboys history.

But as a fourth-round pick, Prescott also made a pittance compared to the production he delivered.

He is set to make over $31 million in 2020 on the franchise tag, but wants long-term security with more money.

Will Dak Prescott and Stephen Jones come to a new agreement before the start of the season?