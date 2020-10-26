The Spun

Stephen Jones Comments On Mike McCarthy’s Job Status

Mike McCarthy at his Dallas Cowboys press conference.FRISCO, TEXAS - JANUARY 08: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys talks with the media during a press conference at the Ford Center at The Star on January 08, 2020 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Cowboys are nearly halfway through their 2020 schedule, and it may already be time for Jerry Jones to move on from head coach Mike McCarthy.

The Cowboys suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the Washington Football Team Sunday afternoon. Ron Rivera’s team ran away with a 25-3 win over McCarthy’s squad, which appears to have no interest in winning football games these days.

Dak Prescott was the glue holding the team together up until his season-ending injury. Backup Andy Dalton has been awful since becoming the starter, but he hasn’t exactly received the help he’s needed from teammates to win games. McCarthy may be the guy to blame.

The Cowboys head coach has failed to create a cohesive unit, and it’s showing. Despite the belief McCarthy is already on the hot seat, though, Cowboy’ VP Stephen Jones is confident in McCarthy moving forward.

“I know we’ve got the right head guy for the job,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Monday. “. . . These things just take time. I know our fans are frustrated. We certainly understand the criticism that’s come our way. But we’ve got to go to work.”

Cowboys fans have come to expect the same kind of responses from Stephen Jones over the years. Unfortunately, most of his promises haven’t panned out.

Mike McCarthy clearly isn’t the right man for the Cowboys’ job.

For now, it looks like McCarthy’s job is safe. But conversations regarding a coaching change within the Cowboys’ organization could be going on behind closed doors.


