Stephen Jones Compares Andy Dalton To Another Notable NFL Quarterback

With the addition of Andy Dalton, the Dallas Cowboys now have arguably the best starter-backup combination in the NFL. And Stephen Jones couldn’t be happier.

In a recent interview with ESPN, the Cowboys vice president compared his team’s situation to what the Philadelphia Eagles had in 2017. He praised Dalton for being comparable to Nick Foles, who took over as the backup to Carson Wentz that year en route to Super Bowl LI glory.

Jones even said that having Dalton allows one to “lay your head on the pillow better at night.” Dalton will serve as the backup to Dak Prescott, who has not missed a game in four years in the NFL.

“To have a guy like Andy Dalton come in here — not unlike what Philly had with Nick Foles when Carson Wentz went down — to be able to take control and win games, win huge games for you if that’s what you need is really important,” Jones said. “Certainly you can lay your head on the pillow better at night knowing you have someone like Andy Dalton.”

Dalton is certainly to be considered among the best backup QBs to have in the NFL right now.

He was a nine-year starter for the Cincinnati Bengals, leading them to five-straight playoff appearances to start his career.

Even in 2019, his worst year as a starter, Dalton still posted respectable numbers.

He may not be a starter anymore, but with a team as stacked as Dallas, Dalton could lead them to a few wins in a pinch.

Do you agree with Stephen Jones’ assessment of Andy Dalton?