Stephen Jones Reveals If Cowboys Are ‘Nervous’ About Dak Prescott Deal

Dak Prescott was playing the 2020 season under the franchise tag, which will make for an interesting offseason in Dallas.

The Cowboys quarterback is coming off a brutal season-ending injury suffered in a win over the New York Giants. Prescott suffered a devastating leg injury that will sideline him for six-plus months.

Prescott is expected to make a full return, but will he land the longterm contract he’s seeking from the Cowboys?

Dallas VP Stephen Jones explained his mindset with Prescott on Wednesday afternoon.

“Our issues in our negotiations with Dak have been that we’re wanting to be more committed, in terms of the (number of years). We’re not nervous to sign Dak. His makeup is all the right things. He’s a great leader. He’s a great player,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Wednesday.

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones on @1053thefan: “Our issues in our negotiations with Dak have been that we’re wanting to be more committed, in terms of the (number of years). We’re not nervous to sign Dak. His makeup is all the right things. He’s a great leader. He’s a great player.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 9, 2020

Prescott was on pace to break several Cowboys passing records before getting injured. As long as he can make a full return – which he is expected to do – he should be well deserving of a big contract extension.

It sounds like the Cowboys have no hesitations in giving him one, but until they actually do it, it’s fair to question their intentions.