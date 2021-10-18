Stephen Jones Shares Honest Admission On Dak Prescott Situation

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a strained calf late in his team’s 35-29 overtime win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

After the game, Prescott was wearing a protective boot for precautionary reasons but told reporters he would be “fine.” Prescott was scheduled for an MRI to reveal the full extent of the injury.

This morning, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones indicated the team is hopeful about Dak’s calf, but also admitted there are always concerns whenever an MRI is involved.

“Anytime you’re sending your quarterback in for an MRI, there’s a little nervousness, but also know how what a competitor and how tough Dak is, and optimistic that we’re going to get good results there,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via Mark Lane of WFAA. “But certainly we’ll have to see how that comes out, and we’ll be getting those shortly. Hopefully, we’re thinking positive and think that he’ll be hopefully ready to go against Minnesota.”

#Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones told @1053thefan that they are optimistic about #Dak's MRI, but don't have results yet. pic.twitter.com/6g9YvqIEg1 — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) October 18, 2021

Fortunately for the Cowboys, that Minnesota game Jones speaks of is in two weeks. Dallas has a much-needed bye week coming up.

At 5-1, the Cowboys are in full command of the NFC East, three games ahead of the Eagles and Washington Football Team. With that being said, they should be cautious with Dak.

If he’s good to go against the Vikings on October 31, by all means play him. But if there is any uncertainty, better to err on the side of caution.