Stephen Jones Had A 2-Word Comment On Mike McCarthy’s Future

Mike McCarthy’s first season as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys has gone so poorly, it has led to questions about if he’ll even get a second one.

If we’re to believe the words of Cowboys’ Executive VP Stephen Jones, McCarthy will be back in charge of America’s Team in 2021. Despite a 2-7 start, the coach’s job is apparently not in jeopardy.

This afternoon, Jones said it is “absolutely unequivocal” that Jones will be back as head coach next season.

Is there confidence Mike McCarthy will be the Cowboys' head coach in 2021? EVP Stephen Jones: "Absolutely. Unequivocal." — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 9, 2020

Now, based off the fact that there was no true offseason this year and McCarthy is in his first year with Dallas, you can make a good case he deserves a second season. However, you can’t deny it is alarming how poorly this year has gone.

Even before Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending injury, the Cowboys started 1-3 and their defense was in shambles. That unit hasn’t looked much better as the season has progressed.

The hope for McCarthy and company has to be that the team found something during yesterday’s near-miss against the 8-0 Pittsburgh Steelers. Perhaps with Andy Dalton returning to the starting lineup at quarterback, Dallas can pick things up after its bye week.

When the Cowboys come back from the bye, they will play the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Football Team in a span of five days. They probably need to win both those games to even have a shot to make the playoffs.