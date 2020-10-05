Stephen Jones Has A Message For Dallas Cowboys Fans

Dallas Cowboys’ VP Stephen Jones is well aware fans are disappointed by the team’s 1-3 start to the season. Jones wants fans to remain confident in the process, though. After all, Dallas remains in contention for the NFC East.

The Cowboys lost in stunning fashion to the Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon. Dallas allowed 49 points to Baker Mayfield and the Browns. Dak Prescott and the offense put up 38 points in a losing effort.

Cowboys’ VP Stephen Jones realizes fans are frustrated by the team’s latest performance. But he’s confident the team is on the right track.

“I just think that we’re not as far away as it seems, but we do have a lot of work to do,” Jones said via 105.3 The Fan on Monday. “And we’re very confident in this football team in spite of what we’ve seen in the first four games.”

The Cowboys have to make a few changes on defense if they hope to turn things around. Dallas has now allowed at least 38 points in three-straight weeks.

Stephen Jones on @1053thefan asked for his message to Cowboys fans: I just think that we're not as far away as it seems, but we do have a lot of work to do. And we're very confident in this football team in spite of what we've seen in the first four games. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) October 5, 2020

For whatever reason, Dak Prescott continues to receive much of the blame for Dallas’ losses. But it’s the defense that’s to blame.

As for Dak, he’s doing everything he needs to to put his team in a position to win games. He’s also clearly proven himself as the Cowboys’ franchise quarterback.

The Cowboys will look to bounce back following this past weekend’s loss this Sunday against a familiar NFC East foe: the New York Giants.