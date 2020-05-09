Stephen Jones Has Telling Remark About Contract Talks With Dak Prescott

The clock is ticking for the Dallas Cowboys to reach a long-term agreement with Dak Prescott. He’s been the biggest bargain in the NFL for the past four years, but now the front office will have to pay a premium at quarterback.

Prescott is set to play the 2020 season on the franchise tag. If the front office ends up paying him for the long haul, it’ll probably be over $30 million per year. The longer the team waits, the higher Prescott’s price will go.

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones appeared on the PFT PM podcast to discuss negotiations with Prescott. Though he wants to get a deal done with the Pro Bowl quarterback, he knows that paying too much at one position can lower a team’s chance of winning a title.

“There’s all sorts of analytics out there that show if your QB takes up too big a percentage of your salary cap that it decreases your chances to win. We’re just trying to figure out the right fit,” Jones said. “No one wants to sign Dak to a long-term deal more than Jerry and myself. We’re on the record time and time again on what we think of him as a leader.”

Dallas made the playoffs twice with Prescott as the starting quarterback. Whether or not he’s considered an elite signal-caller, the former fourth-round pick has what it takes to win big games.

Ownership might not want to invest upwards of $35 million each season for a quarterback, but allowing Prescott to hit the open market in 2021 would be a mistake.

Prescott is just about to enter the prime of his career. With plenty of weapons by his side in Dallas, the offense could be one of the best in the NFL this fall.

Do you think the Cowboys will reach an agreement with Prescott in the near future?