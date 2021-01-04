Stephen Jones Makes Cowboys’ Plan At Quarterback Very Clear

After a year filled with injuries and disappointing losses, the Dallas Cowboys had a fitting end to their season yesterday. Although Mike McCarthy still had a chance to potentially bring his team to the playoffs, Dallas fell to the New York Giants 23-19. The Cowboys had every opportunity to finish off their division rival, but scored just one touchdown in their four trips to the Red Zone.

The Cowboys finished the year 6-10, tied with the Giants for second in the underperforming NFC East. Back-up quarterback Andy Dalton performed valiantly throughout the year in Dak Prescott’s injury absence but couldn’t bring the division title back to Dallas. The 33-year-old went 29-for-47 with 243 yards and an interception in Sunday’s loss. He ended the year with 2,169 passing yards and 14 touchdowns in 11 games played.

Even so, the Cowboys liked what they saw from Dalton over the course of the season. In an interview with 105.3 FM The Fan on Monday, team vice president Stephen Jones spoke highly of the veteran quarterback. He implied that the Cowboys would love to have Dalton back in Dallas for next year.

That being said, Jones reminded everyone that Prescott will be the organization’s quarterback moving forward.

“But at the end of the day, and Andy knows this, this is Dak’s football team,” Jones said on 105.3 FM The Fan per Jon Machota. “We’re obviously very committed to getting Dak signed.”

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones on @1053thefan said they’d love to have Andy Dalton back, “But at the end of the day, and Andy knows this, this is Dak’s football team. We’re obviously very committed to getting Dak signed.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 4, 2021

Prescott suffered a compound fracture on his right ankle in a gruesome injury in Week 5 of the 2020 season. The event essentially ended the Cowboys year before it really began.

But, Prescott’s injury came at a particularly big moment for him as a young quarterback. The 27-year-old was hoping to sign a contract extension with the Cowboys to remain in Dallas long term. Negotiations slowed as the season began and Prescott never locked down a bigger payday. The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on him and owed him $31.4 million for the 2020 season.

As he rehabs from the brutal injury, Prescott will continue to lobby for a new deal. With mutual interest from the Cowboys, the young quarterback should have a long-term home in Dallas very soon.