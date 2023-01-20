Stephen Jones Makes Opinion Of Dak Prescott Extremely Clear

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts as he warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

During an appearance on SiriusXM Radio this week, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones raved about Dak Prescott.

Prescott is coming off a flawless performance against the Buccaneers. He had 305 passing yards and five total touchdowns. Most importantly, he didn't have any turnovers.

With the NFC Divisional Round almost here, Jones has made it clear the Cowboys have a lot of confidence in their quarterback.

"Around here we have nothing but total confidence in Dak - what he's all about, what he stands for as a leader, what he stands for as a competitor," Jones said.

The Cowboys would love an encore performance from Prescott this weekend.

There's no question the Cowboys will need to elevate their game this Sunday in order to defeat the 49ers. Kyle Shanahan's squad is incredibly balanced and playing a ferocious brand of football.

The Cowboys and 49ers will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.