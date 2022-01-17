Stephen Jones Reacts To How Cowboys Fans Behaved Sunday

As if losing to the 49ers in the playoffs wasn’t bad enough, the Dallas Cowboys got more than an earful from fans on their way out of AT&T Stadium. Fans were seen throwing bottles and other objects at officials – striking some Cowboys players in the process – as they went to the locker rooms.

On Monday, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones addressed the controversy of last night. He said that it was unfortunate to see fans act that way and made it clear that there is “no place for that.”

“That’s just unfortunate. That’s not the way I see our fans. I think we are a class act. There is just no place for that,” Jones said.

It may not be the way Stephen Jones sees Cowboys fans, but he doesn’t control what the rest of the world sees. And it was about as bad of a look for Cowboys fans as they’ve had in several years.

To a degree, it’s understandable how frustrated the Cowboys fans were – especially towards the officials. Many felt that they had been robbed of a potential game-winning pass attempt on the final play of the game.

Dak Prescott had run up the middle and tried to set the ball. But the official got in the way to set the ball, causing the clock to expire.

NFL fans didn’t realize it in the moment, but the rules require the referee to set the ball before a play can go off.

It’s going to take a long time for the Cowboys to recover from this one.