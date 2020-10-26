Stephen Jones Reveals His Message To Dallas Cowboys Fans

The Dallas Cowboys are on a two-game skid and are now 2-5 on the year with tough games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers coming up. But Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones has a message for fans losing hope.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Jones appealed to the team to have patience with embattled head coach Mike McCarthy. He gave his vote of confidence to McCarthy, stating that he’s proven himself “year-in and year-out.”

Jones acknowledged that the team is struggling and that there are valid criticisms of the team right now. But he firmly believes that the Cowboys will “evolve” over time.

“You’re gonna watch a team evolve over time,” Jones said. “Mike McCarthy has proven he can do it year-in and year-out… I’m not sticking my head in the sand. I understand there’s gonna be frustration. We deserve criticism, but I do think this will evolve.”

Stephen Jones may be convinced of his own words, but he’s going to have a hard time convincing the fan base. The Cowboys have been held to just 13 points over the last two games, picking up injury after injury along the way.

QB Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 5. His replacement Andy Dalton was knocked out of Sunday’s 25-3 loss to Washington with a concussion. As a result, rookie Ben DiNucci is expected to start against Philadelphia.

But far worse than the offense has been the defense, which has allowed nearly 35 points per game this season. That’s the worst in the NFL by several points.

A lot of things need to change in a big way, really quickly if the Cowboys want to salvage the season – let alone avoid posting records for futility.